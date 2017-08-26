Badminton: Japanese top seeds survive doubles scare

GLASGOW: Top seeds Misaki Matsutomo and Ayaka Takahashi survived a real scare in the quarter-finals of the women's doubles at the World Badminton Championships in Glasgow on Friday (Aug 25).

The Japanese pair looked to be on course for an easy win when they took the first game 21-13 and led 12-0 in the second against China's Bao Yixin and Yu Xiaohan.

But the number 14 seeds hit back to save four match points and won the second game 27-25, before the Olympic gold medallists responded to take a close third game 21-19.

"We had a big fight yesterday, so when we woke up this morning our bodies didn't feel so good," admitted Takahashi after a 21-13, 25-27, 21-19 win that lasted 84 minutes.

"But we can move so we tried our best. During the first set we played nicely, but in the second we didn't concentrate so much.

"We lost concentration in the second set, because we felt the pressure. Fortunately, we managed to get it back in the third."

Advertisement