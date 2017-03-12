Channel NewsAsia

Badminton: Lee Chong Wei crowned All England champion

Lee downed China's Shi Yuqi 21-12, 21-10 to claim his fourth All England men's singles title.

  • Posted 12 Mar 2017 22:56
  • Updated 12 Mar 2017 23:12
Malaysia's Lee Chong Wei at the All England Open Badminton Championships men's singles final match in Birmingham on March 12, 2017. (Photo: AFP/Justin Tallis)

SINGAPORE: Malaysia's Lee Chong Wei was on Sunday (Mar 12) crowned All England champion after beating China's Shi Yuqi in the men's singles final in Birmingham.

Lee never gave Shi a chance to settle, putting up a dominant performance to win the first game 21-12.

The Malaysian easily took the second game 21-10 to claim his fourth All England men's singles title.

Lee has said he would be back to look for a fifth title next year.


(Photo: AFP/Justin Tallis)

- CNA