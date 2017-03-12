Badminton: Lee Chong Wei crowned All England champion
Lee downed China's Shi Yuqi 21-12, 21-10 to claim his fourth All England men's singles title.
- Posted 12 Mar 2017 22:56
- Updated 12 Mar 2017 23:12
SINGAPORE: Malaysia's Lee Chong Wei was on Sunday (Mar 12) crowned All England champion after beating China's Shi Yuqi in the men's singles final in Birmingham.
Lee never gave Shi a chance to settle, putting up a dominant performance to win the first game 21-12.
The Malaysian easily took the second game 21-10 to claim his fourth All England men's singles title.
Lee has said he would be back to look for a fifth title next year.
(Photo: AFP/Justin Tallis)
- CNA