Badminton: Lee Chong Wei crowned All England champion

SINGAPORE: Malaysia's Lee Chong Wei was on Sunday (Mar 12) crowned All England champion after beating China's Shi Yuqi in the men's singles final in Birmingham.



Lee never gave Shi a chance to settle, putting up a dominant performance to win the first game 21-12.







Shi soldiered on, despite injuring his right ankle while trailing in the second set, but the Malaysian easily took the second game 21-10 to claim his fourth All England men's singles title.









(Photos: AFP/Justin Tallis)

Speaking after the final, Lee thanked his fans. "This is the first time I've seen so many people (fans) in the final," he said.



"All England is my favourite tournament," Lee said, adding that he would be back to look for a fifth title next year.