Badminton: Lee Chong Wei falls to Lin Dan in Malaysian Open final

SINGAPORE: Malaysian shuttler Lee Chong Wei was on Sunday (Apr 9) denied his 12th home title by China's Lin Dan.

Lin beat Lee 21-19, 21-14 in a 55-minute men's singles final to seize his first-ever Malaysian Open title.

Lee led for the first half, only to let Lin close the gap. "The first game was crucial. I had the lead but made errors and misjudged some of the shots. I lost focus," he told reporters.



"It's great to beat Chong Wei at his own home to win my first title here," five-time world champion Lin said.







