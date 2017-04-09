Channel NewsAsia

Badminton: Lee Chong Wei falls to Lin Dan in Malaysian Open final

Lin beat Lee 21-19, 21-14 in a 55-minute men's singles final to seize his first-ever Malaysian Open title.

  • Posted 09 Apr 2017 17:50
  • Updated 09 Apr 2017 18:18
Lee Chong Wei and Lin Dan (back to camera) hug after the latter's victory in the men's singles final match at the Malaysia Open in Kuching on Apr 9, 2017. (Photo: AFP/Mohd Rasfan)

SINGAPORE: Malaysian shuttler Lee Chong Wei was on Sunday (Apr 9) denied his 12th home title by China's Lin Dan.

Lee led for the first half, only to let Lin close the gap. "The first game was crucial. I had the lead but made errors and misjudged some of the shots. I lost focus," he told reporters.

"It's great to beat Chong Wei at his own home to win my first title here," five-time world champion Lin said.



- CNA