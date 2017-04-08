Badminton: Lee Chong Wei to take on Lin Dan in Malaysia Open final

KUCHING: It will be a mouth-watering final in the men's singles of the Malaysia Open on Sunday (Apr 9), with world number one Lee Chong Wei of Malaysia taking on his arch-rival, Lin Dan of China.

Lee, who is the top seed, will be looking to defend his title on home turf, having skipped the India Open to prepare.

In the semi-final held at Stadium Perpaduan in Petra Jaya on Saturday, Lee cruised past his opponent, Vincent Wong Wing Ki of Hong Kong, to win 21-12, 21-9 in 40 minutes.



Earlier in the day, China’s Lin beat Son Wan-ho of South Korea 27-25, 19-21, 21-16 in a match lasting one hour and 24 minutes.



The upcoming showdown between the two players will be their first since the titanic semi-final clash during the Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.



"Lin Dan and I are back at the same stadium after 11 years ... and in the final again. It's our first final since the Olympic Games in Rio," the Malaysian badminton superstar told The Star.



"Lin Dan is in good form here but I'll give my best to win my 12th Malaysian Open title," added the 34-year-old who promised a “good show”.



Sunday's clash will also be a repeat of another final between the two players at the same venue in 2006. Then, Lee eventually bounced back from a 13-20 deficit to clinch the Malaysia Open title. Lin, a two-time Olympic champion, has yet to win the Malaysia Open before.