Badminton: Lee in Malaysia Open semi-finals, Chen Long out

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian badminton superstar Lee Chong Wei on Friday (Apr 7) sailed into the semi-finals with a easy win over South Korea's Jeon Hyeok-Jin.

Fresh from victory, Lee, Malaysia's veteran world number one, who captured the All-England Open last month, defeated the 21-year-old South Korean 21-1, 21-14 in 45 minutes.

"He was perhaps not focused. But I had seen his matches and know he is an up-and-coming player. But I wasn't going to give him any chance," Lee told reporters after the game.

Against the South Korean, Lee's supremacy was never in doubt as the 34-year-old player raced to a 11-4 lead after just nine minutes.

The Malaysian wrapped up the opening game 21-11 in dominant fashion, with even the occaisional trick shot.

Lee, who has not dropped a game en route to the last eight, is confident of defending his title on home turf, having skipped the India Open to prepare.

The Malaysia Open began Tuesday in Kuching, the capital of Sarawak state on Borneo island.

In the second game, Lee continued to launch his powerful killer shots, despite concerns over his left knee, which is still taped up due to an injury suffered in February.

The Malaysian star will face Hong Kong's Wong Wing Ki on Saturday.

"Wong has done well to upset some of the bigger names here, but I will be focused and just out to enjoy myself," Lee said.

Wong breezed into the semifinals without having to lift his racquet after Olympic champion Chen Long of China quit the Malaysia Open after injuring his right wrist.

Meanwhile, China's two-time Olympic champion Lin Dan was stretched to three games to defeat Jonatan Christie of Indonesia for a place in the semi-finals on Saturday.

Lin Dan won the opening game 21-15, lost the second 14-21 before storming through 21-9 in just less than an hour.