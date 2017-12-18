Badminton: Malaysia's Chong Wei defeated by Denmark's Axelsen for world title

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's national singles ace Lee Chong Wei’s hopes to regain the badminton World Super Series Final Championship were dashed when he was defeated by world number one Viktor Axelsen.

In the 84-minute match at Dubai’s Hamdan Sports Complex, Chong Wei, who is currently ranked number two, was beaten 19-21, 21-19, 21-15 by Axelsen from Denmark.

Chong Wei, who was more enthusiastic in the first set, was unable to counter Axelsen's advance in the next set which led to the Dane's victory.

Chong Wei has won the Super Series Final four times.

In the women’s singles, Akane Yamaguchi defeated India's Pusarla V Sindhu 15-21, 21-12, 21-19.

Indonesian men’s doubles' Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo won China’s Liu Cheng and Zhang Nan 21-16, 21-15, while the women’s doubles was won by Japan’s Shiho Tanaka and Koharu Yonemoto against compatriots, Yuki Fukushima and Sayaka Hirota 21-16, 21-15.

