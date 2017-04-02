Badminton: Sindhu sets up title clash with Marin

NEW DELHI: India's PV Sindhu on Saturday (Apr 1) stormed into the final of the India Open badminton tournament to set up an exciting women's singles title clash with top-seeded Carolina Marin in New Delhi.

Sindhu, 21, served past second-seeded Sung Ji Hyun of South Korea 21-18, 14-21, 21-14 in the semi-finals that lasted one hour and 16 minutes at the Siri Fort Sports Complex.

Third-seeded Sindhu's title showdown with Spain's Marin has echoes of the 2016 Rio Olympic finals which saw the Indian settling for silver.

"I hope it is not a repeat just a rematch ... It will be a new game, new conditions, new style," Sindhu told reporters.

"At Dubai finals we played and I beat her but she defeated me at PBL (Premier Badminton League) but this time it will be at Delhi so I will have support," she said.

"She might know my game and I might know her... We both will have this feeling that we won against each other. So whoever will play the best on that day will win," she added.

The lanky Sindhu, who outplayed her senior compatriot Saina Nehwal in the quarterfinals, has slowly emerged as India's star shuttler.

Sindhu displayed admirable maturity against world number four Hyun in the last-four encounter, as she fought back after losing the second game in front of a raucous home crowd.

"She came back in the third but I told myself if she can win so many points why can't I and so I believed in myself. We have to prepared for all situations," said Sindhu.

Earlier third-ranked Marin, 23, had an easy semi-final outing to outplay Japan's Akane Yamaguchi, seeded fourth, 21-16, 21-14.

In men's action, third-seeded Viktor Axelsen of Denmark eased past Hong Kong's NG Ka Long Angus 21-12, 21-13 to book his berth in the Superseries final.

Axelsen, ranked fourth in the world, will meet seventh-seeded Chou Tien Chen of Chinese Taipei, who beat Danish player Anders Antonsen 21-17, 21-14.