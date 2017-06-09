Badminton: Singapore's Yeo Jia Min tops world junior ranking

The 18-year-old dethroned Malaysia's Goh Jin Wei in the latest badminton rankings to be the new world junior number 1.

SINGAPORE: Local badminton sensation Yeo Jia Min has been named the new women's youth number one in the latest Badminton World Federation (BWF) rankings that were released on Thursday (Jun 8).

The 18-year-old overtook Malaysia's Goh Jin Wei, making it the first time that a Singaporean badminton player - in either junior or senior categories - made it to the top of the BWF's ranking system.

The Under-19 player is currently ranked 62nd on the senior circuit.

Yeo has been racking up impressive victories on the competitive circuit. Her professional title wins include last July's Yonex Sunrise Vietnam Grand Prix, as well as the Yonex Dutch Junior International crown in March this year.

She also won the Badminton Asia Under-17 Junior Championships title in 2015.

Yeo will next be in action for the senior Crown Group Australian Open later this month, as well as the Yonex Open Taiwan from June 27 to July 2.

Before heading for August's SEA Games in Malaysia, Yeo will also be playing in the Asia Junior Championships in late July.