Bairstow replaces injured Hales in England T20 squad

MUMBAI: Wicketkeeper-batsman Jonny Bairstow will replace the injured Alex Hales in England's squad for three-match Twenty20 series against India, the country's cricket board said on Saturday.

Opener Hales has been ruled out of Sunday's third and final one-day international and the T20 series, starting on Thursday, against the hosts after breaking his right hand during the second ODI in Cuttack on Thursday.

Hales, who was injured as he attempted a catch in the outfield and jarred his hand on the ground, would see a surgeon upon returning home, the England and Wales Cricket Board said.

India, who won the five-test series 4-0, secured a series-clinching 15-run victory in the second one-dayer, with the final game of the series set for in Kolkata.

