Bale set to return for Madrid against Fuenlabrada

MADRID: Zinedine Zidane confirmed Gareth Bale will return from injury when Real Madrid host Fuenlabrada on Tuesday in the Copa del Rey.

The Welsh winger has not featured since he scored in the 3-1 win at Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on Sept. 26.

Bale suffered a calf injury during that clash and then later hurt his hamstring in training shortly before he was due to return.

"The idea is that Bale plays, we will see how long that is for," Zidane told a news conference on Monday.

"He will be with us tomorrow. I want to see Bale at 100 percent as soon as possible, but I can't say when that will be. He's doing well, he just has to play."

