Bangladesh secure first win against Sri Lanka in 100th test

COLOMBO: Bangladesh secured their maiden test win against Sri Lanka with a four-wicket victory on the final day of the second test at the P Sara Oval on Sunday.

Playing their 100th test, the touring side chased down their target of 191 in the final session to level the two-match series at 1-1.

Captain Mushfiqur Rahim was unbeaten on 22 while Mehedi Hasan was not out on two after hitting the winning runs.

