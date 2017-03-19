Channel NewsAsia

Bangladesh secure first win against Sri Lanka in 100th test

Bangladesh secured their maiden test win against Sri Lanka with a four-wicket victory on the final day of the second test at the P Sara Oval on Sunday.

  Posted 19 Mar 2017
  • Updated 19 Mar 2017 19:02
Bangladesh captain Mushfiqur Rahim (L) reacts as he celebrates his teams victory over Sri Lanka by four wickets on the fifth and final day of the second and final Test cricket match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh on March 19, 2017. (Photo: AFP / Ishara S. KODIKARA)

Playing their 100th test, the touring side chased down their target of 191 in the final session to level the two-match series at 1-1.

Captain Mushfiqur Rahim was unbeaten on 22 while Mehedi Hasan was not out on two after hitting the winning runs.

