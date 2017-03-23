Barbarians granted All Blacks clash at Twickenham

LONDON: A showdown between England and New Zealand in November looks unlikely after the Barbarians confirmed on Wednesday that they would face the All Blacks at Twickenham on Nov. 4.

England are scheduled to play Argentina, Australia and Samoa later in November and British media had reported that England's Rugby Football Union (RFU) wanted Eddie Jones's side to add the world champions to their itinerary.

The Barbarians said the RFU had granted their request to face the All Blacks at Twickenham, though the match requires the New Zealand RFU Board's approval.

"The entire Barbarians Committee would like to thank the RFU for approving this fixture against New Zealand," chairman John Spencer said in a statement.

England equalled the All Blacks' 18-match winning streak on their way to claiming the Six Nations title this month but failed to break the record after losing to Ireland on Saturday.

