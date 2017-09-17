Barca's new star Dembele set to miss four months injured

Barcelona's record signing Ousmane Dembele will miss up to four months with a hamstring rupture, the club said Sunday.

MADRID: Barcelona's record signing Ousmane Dembele will miss up to four months with a hamstring rupture, the club said Sunday.

The French winger was substituted after 29 minutes of their 2-1 win at Getafe on Saturday in La Liga after pulling up injured.

"The player will have surgical treatment by Dr. Sakari Orava next week in Finland. He will be out for between three-and-a-half and four months," said Barcelona in a statement.

Dembele is set to miss several big games including La Liga clashes with title rivals Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid, as well as the rest of Barcelona's Champions League group stage games.

Barcelona signed Dembele this summer from Borussia Dortmund for a record 147 million euros (129.17 million pounds) including add-ons, to replace Neymar, who left for Paris St. Germain.

(Reporting by Rik Sharma; Editing by Rex Gowar)

