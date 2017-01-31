Barca will not hold back at Atletico Madrid

BARCELONA: Barcelona coach Luis Enrique has promised that his team will not hold back when they visit Atletico Madrid for the first leg of their King's Cup semi-final on Wednesday.

"I expect a very complicated tie," he told a news conference on Tuesday. "They have always caused us problems. We have very clear what our aim is. We want to win our first game."

He expected the usual battle of wits with his Atletico counterpart Diego Simeone.

"I don't think Simeone or I will change our style," he said. "They are a difficult rival for us just as we are for them."

Barca are still without injured midfielders Andres Iniesta and Sergio Busquets who are also set to miss next week's return leg.

"Throughout the season, you have to overcome the absence of important players," Luis Enrique said. "I'm going to make rotations in the games that I can."

(Reporting by Adriana Garcia; Editing by Brian Homewood)