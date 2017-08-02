Barcelona player Neymar tells team mates he's moving to PSG - radio

Barcelona soccer player Neymar Jr arrived at the team's training ground on Wednesday to tell his team mates there that he is moving to French team Paris Saint Germain, Catalan radio RAC1 has reported.

MADRID: Barcelona soccer player Neymar Jr arrived at the team's training ground on Wednesday to tell his team mates there that he is moving to French team Paris Saint Germain, Catalan radio RAC1 has reported.

The Brazilian striker left the training area minutes later, the radio station said.

(Reporting by Blanca Rodriguez; Writing by Paul Day; Editing by Tomas Cobos)