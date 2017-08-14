Barcelona sign Paulinho for 40 million euros
Barcelona have agreed a deal with Guangzhou Evergrande to sign midfielder Paulinho for 40 million euros (US$47.16 million), the Spanish club announced on Monday.
The 29-year-old Brazilian will have a release clause of 120 million euros in a reported four-year contract, and will undertake medical tests before being presented on Thursday at the Nou Camp.
