Barcelona sign Paulinho for 40 million euros

REUTERS: Barcelona have agreed a deal with Guangzhou Evergrande to sign midfielder Paulinho for 40 million euros (US$47.16 million), the Spanish club announced on Monday.

The 29-year-old Brazilian will have a release clause of 120 million euros in a reported four-year contract, and will undertake medical tests before being presented on Thursday at the Nou Camp.

(Reporting by Rik Sharma, editing by Pritha Sarkar)