Bartley out until November after knee surgery

Swansea City centre back Kyle Bartley has been ruled out of action until November following knee surgery after his injury was found to be more serious than initially thought, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.

REUTERS: Swansea City centre back Kyle Bartley has been ruled out of action until November following knee surgery after his injury was found to be more serious than initially thought, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.

Bartley damaged medial ligaments in a League Cup match last month and was set to miss up to eight weeks but the club said the defender would see a specialist for further assessment.

Team manager Paul Clement said Bartley could miss 12 weeks of action. "The period is an estimate and we will have to see how Kyle responds to his rehabilitation," he said on their website.

Swansea return to league action on Sunday hosting Newcastle United.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)