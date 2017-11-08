Baseball: Halladay dies in plane crash

LOS ANGELES: Former Major League Baseball pitcher Roy Halladay died on Tuesday (Nov 7) after the plane he was piloting crashed in the Gulf of Mexico, triggering an outpouring of tributes to the popular ex-Toronto Blue Jays and Philadelphia Phillies star.

The 40-year-old two-time Cy Young winner, who retired four years ago, was the only person on board the single-engine ICON A5 plane, the Pasco County Sheriff's Department confirmed.

Halladay's body was recovered after the plane was found in shallow water off the Florida coast, authorities said. The cause of the crash was not immediately known.

Major League Baseball Commissioner Robert Manfred said the sport was mourning the loss of a "well-respected figure and fierce competitor."

"All of us at baseball are shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic passing of former Toronto Blue Jays and Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Roy Halladay," Manfred said in a statement.

"On behalf of Major League Baseball I extend my deepest condolences to his family, including his wife, Brandy, and two sons, Ryan and Braden, his friends and countless fans," Manfred added.

The Phillies issued a statement of condolence soon after news of the crash emerged.

"We are numb over the very tragic news about Roy Halladay's untimely death," the Phillies said.

"There are no words to describe the sadness that the entire Phillies family is feeling over the loss of one of the most respected human beings to ever play the game."

Phillies statement on the sudden & tragic passing of Roy Halladay: pic.twitter.com/gGhv7JUKv0 — Phillies (@Phillies) November 7, 2017





Halladay played for the Toronto Blue Jays and Philadelphia in a 16-year career which included a perfect game in 2010 and a no-hitter in the playoffs the same year.

'THE PLAYERS' PLAYER'

He was selected for the All-Star team on eight occasions but never managed to win a World Series.

Tributes to Halladay also came from former team-mates and stars from across baseball.

Former Blue Jays centre fielder Vernon Wells described Halladay as an all-time great.

"I had a front row seat to watch his greatness. RIP Doc," Wells wrote on Twitter, referring to Halladay by his affectionate nickname.

One of the best to ever do it. I had a front row seat to watch his greatness. RIP Doc. 🙏🏾 to Brandy and the kids. — Vernon Wells (@VernonWells10) November 7, 2017





Former Phillies infielder Michael Young added: "Devastating. One of my favorite teammates ever. The blueprint for what a competitor looks like. RIP Roy Halladay. Heartbroken for his family."

The Houston Astros 2017 World Series-winning pitcher Dallas Keuchel said simply: "Rest In Peace Doc Halladay. One of the best to ever do it. You will be missed."

Astros team-mate Justin Verlander said simply: "Shocked and saddened ... gone way too soon. One of the best ever."

Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Brandon McCarthy said Halladay was widely revered amongst his fellow professionals.

"Roy Halladay was your favorite player's favorite player," McCarthy wrote on Twitter. "A true ace and a wonderful person. Heartbroken for those who knew him best."

Pasco Sheriff Chris Nocco meanwhile said Halladay was a passionate aviator. In an interview last March, Halladay had revealed he had logged around 800 hours of flying time.

"I know there are people in his family that fly," Nocco told a news conference.

"That's where he got it from. He loved to fly. He talked about flying. He talked about refurbishing planes. He grew up doing it.

"He talked about baseball and they talked about flying."