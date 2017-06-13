Basketball: Durant powers Warriors over Cavaliers to claim title

OAKLAND: Kevin Durant scored 39 points and the Golden State Warriors won their fifth NBA title Monday (Jun 12), ripping Cleveland 129-120 to capture the NBA Finals for the second time in three seasons.

Golden State took the best-of-seven series 4-1, reclaiming the throne they lost to the Cavaliers a year ago. The Warriors completed a 16-1 playoff run, the best post-season win percentage in NBA history.

It was also the first career title for Durant, who left Oklahoma City last July to join the Warriors amid expectations he and Golden State would fill trophy cases.

Durant became the first player with five consecutive 30-point performances in the NBA Finals since Shaquille O'Neal in 2000.

The Warriors also won titles in 1947 and 1956, when the team was based in Philadelphia, and took the crown in 1975 and 2015 after moving to the San Francisco Bay area.

