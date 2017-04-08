Basketball: NBA to set up worldwide basketball schools

NEW YORK: The NBA is to open a worldwide network of basketball schools aimed at unearthing talent from across the globe, the league announced on Friday (Apr 7).

The first NBA Basketball School was launched in Mumbai on Friday, open to male and female players aged between six and 18, an NBA statement said.

Basketball officials said the new schools would complement existing NBA development initiatives, and would offer year-long tuition-based programmes.

"Our goal is to inspire more young male and female players to learn the game under the guidance of established coaches with proven training techniques," said NBA vice president Brooks Meek.

The Mumbai school is the first of several planned for India and other locations around the world.

Top players at each school would be offered the chance to advance to NBA Academies, a statement said.

"The NBA Basketball School builds an additional track between the Junior NBA and NBA Academies with the goal of increasing the pool of players who have the talent to attend our academies around the world," Meek added.