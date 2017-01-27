Basketball player 'fine' after eye pops out in New Zealand

WELLINGTON: A New Zealand Breakers basketballer whose eyeball popped out of its socket mid-game is staging a "miracle" recovery and should play again soon, the club said Friday (Jan 27).

US import Akil Mitchell was on the attack against the Cairns Taipans in Auckland on Thursday night when he caught an accidental finger in the eye from an opposing player.

Television footage showed the 24-year-old writhing in agony on the ground holding his hands to his left eye as horrified teammates tried to help.

Mitchell was rushed to hospital and the Australian National Basketball League (NBL) later said his eyeball had been relocated in its socket and he had been sent home.

"I could still see out of the eye even though it was kinda on the side of my face... it was a weird sensation," forward Akil Mitchell said.

Mitchell was on the attack in an Australian NBL game against the Cairns Taipans in Auckland on Thursday night when he caught an accidental finger in the eye from an opposing player.

The US import fell to the floor writhing in agony and holding his hands to his left eye as horrified teammates tried to help.

"With the palm of my hand I felt my eyeball on the side of my face, which was when I knew this was worse than I (first) thought it was," he told Radio Sport.

The 24-year-old heard a collective gasp from the crowd and said he "freaked out" believing he would lose sight in the eye and his career was over.

He told the radio station that while the injury was painful, the worst part was not being able to blink, making his fully functioning eyeball red and irritated.

"Once I got in the ambulance they gave me a little pain medicine and some saline drops in my eye and I felt it slide back into place, which is also a really strange feeling.

"It felt so good to be able to blink again, which is insane."

Breakers general manager Dillon Boucher said it appeared Mitchell had full vision in the affected eye although there could be some minor muscular damage to the socket.

He said the North Carolina native could return for the Breakers as early as this season, although he would probably need to wear eye protection.

"To be honest it feels like a miracle," Boucher told Radio Sport. "He's actually doing really well and got discharged from hospital last night.

"He obviously went away with a pretty horrific injury and we feared the worst... we're so happy he was able to be sent home."

After being discharged, Mitchell himself tweeted a cartoon of a pair of eyeballs, along with the words "...too soon?"

"Lol thanks for all the love, well wishes, and prayers tonight. I'm home and seeing fine, more tests tomorrow," he added.

Mitchell's shaken teammates resumed the game after the incident, losing 94-81, although Boucher said the result felt insignificant after his player's injury scare.