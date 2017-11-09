Bastareaud back in France team for All Blacks test
Mathieu Bastareaud will make his France comeback more than two years after his last appearance after the Toulon centre was named in the starting lineup for a test match against New Zealand on Saturday.
Coach Guy Noves on Thursday named a team that will be led by scrumhalf Antoine Dupont and flyhalf Anthony Belleau, in the absence of the injured Camille Lopez.
Noves had to make do with a dozen of withdrawals because of injuries.
After the All Blacks, France will take on South Africa, also at the Stade de France on Nov. 18, and Japan at the U-Arena the following week.
Team:
Nans Ducuing - Yoann Huget, Geoffrey Doumayrou, Mathieu Bastareaud, Teddy Thomas – Anthony Belleau, Antoine Dupont - Louis Picamoles, Kevin Gourdon, Judicael Cancoriet - Paul Gabrillagues, Sebastien Vahaamahina - Rabah Slimani, Guilhem Guirado (cap), Jefferson Poirot.
Replacements: Clement Maynadier, Raphael Chaume, Daniel Kotze, Paul Jedrasiak, Anthony Jelonch, Baptiste Serin, Francois Trinh-Duc, Damian Penaud
