Bath charged for releasing Faletau for Wales duty

Bath have been charged by Premiership Rugby for releasing number eight Taulupe Faletau to play for Wales against South Africa last Saturday, the governing body has said.

Faletau, 27, stayed on with the national side for Wales' 24-22 win over South Africa, which was the only autumn international to be played after Nov. 25.

The Premiership's policy states that clubs are not allowed to release players for national duty outside specific periods set for international matches by World Rugby.

"Bath Rugby have seven days to respond to the allegation and once that time has passed Premiership Rugby will issue a further update," the English top-flight's governing body said in a statement.

Last week, Bath head coach Todd Blackadder said the club were expecting punishment for allowing Faletau to stay with the national team.

(Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)

