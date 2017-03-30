Bayern keeper Neuer out for two matches with foot injury

BERLIN: Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer will miss the club's next two league matches due a training ground injury that required minor surgery, the German champions said on Thursday.

Neuer underwent surgery on a foot injury late on Wednesday, ruling him out of their Bundesliga matches against Augsburg on Saturday and Hoffenheim on Tuesday, Bayern said.

The Bavarians, who are chasing a treble of titles this season, are 13 points clear at the top of the Bundesliga with nine games left and are close to a record-extending fifth consecutive league crown.

They also face Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals next month.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Peter Rutherford)