Bayern's Kimmich to miss Schalke game

BERLIN: Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich will miss the Bundesliga game against Schalke 04 on Saturday, joining Jerome Boateng and Franck Ribery on the sidelines, coach Carlo Ancelotti said on Friday.

Kimmich was ruled out with a cold, the Italian said, but fit-again Arturo Vidal and Thiago Alcantara will be available.

Boateng is not expected to return before the end of the month while Ribery has been ruled out for two weeks with a pulled muscle.

Ancelotti heaped praise on captain Philipp Lahm, who was back in training after suffering a minor knock on Monday, and could play his 500th game for the Bavarian club.

"He is a role model and the captain of the team," Ancelotti said. "But I cannot say yet if he will play his 500th game for Bayern on the weekend."

Bayern are three points clear at the top of the Bundesliga as they chase a record-extending fifth consecutive league title.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond)