Bayern's Ribery injured, doubtful for Arsenal clash

BERLIN: Bayern Munich winger Franck Ribery has been ruled out for two weeks with a muscle injury which could force him out of the Champions League last-16 clash with Arsenal.

The Bundesliga champions said the Frenchman pulled a muscle in his right thigh during training and would be out for about two weeks. Bayern host Arsenal in the first leg on Feb. 15.

"Franck Ribery had to break off training on Tuesday morning after suffering a thigh muscle strain in his right leg," the club said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The 33-year-old winger will not be available for an estimated two weeks."

Ribery extended his contract with Bayern last month until 2018.

