Bayern's Ribery suffers ligament damage

Bayern Munich forward Franck Ribery has torn the lateral collateral ligament in his left knee and will be sidelined for several weeks, the Bundesliga champions said on Monday.

The 34-year-old Frenchman, who was injured in Sunday's 2-2 league draw at Hertha Berlin, will have his knee put in a splint for a few weeks while he starts the rehabilitation process.

"We're sorry Franck has injured himself," Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said on the club's website (fcbayern.com). "We all wish him a speedy and successful recovery."

