Bayliss fumes as Duckett is suspended after latest bar incident

England coach Trevor Bayliss has described Ben Duckett's behaviour as "not acceptable" after the batsman was stood down from an Ashes tour game on Saturday and suspended by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) following an incident in a Perth bar.

Bayliss confirmed that the 23-year-old Duckett, who is part of the England Lions training team in Australia, had poured a drink on a senior England player - with reports suggesting it was paceman James Anderson - after a heated argument late on Thursday.

"I'm not sure exactly what more I can say. I'm sure there will be some stern words from above. It's just not right, it's not acceptable," Bayliss said on Saturday.

"I might review who is in the team; can't keep making the same mistakes," Bayliss added, when asked if he would review the team's curfew which was relaxed on Thursday. "Most of the guys are fine... some guys have to pull their head in."

Media reports said there was no police involvement in the matter and that the ECB's investigation would be concluded in the next 24 hours.

England are down 2-0 in the Ashes series and the latest bar-room incident has plunged their tour into a fresh crisis as they bid to avoid another humiliating whitewash.

The behaviour of players has come under scrutiny after all-rounder Ben Stokes was left out of the tour after he and team mate Alex Hales were arrested following an altercation outside a Bristol nightclub in September.

Australian batsman Cameron Bancroft said England wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow had headbutted him by way of a friendly greeting in a Perth bar during England's warm-up for the series but both men played down the incident.

"I'm here to coach the team and I end up spending most of my time in front of cameras trying to explain some behaviour that the boys have been warned about," Bayliss added.

"Everybody has been warned about how even small things can be blown out of all proportion. We've got to find out exactly what happened. I'm sure they'll be able to get on with it."

The third Ashes test starts on Thursday in Perth.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; editing by Clare Fallon)