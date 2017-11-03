Beating Watford crucial for Everton, says Unsworth

David Unsworth has so far been unable to halt Everton's slide since stepping in as interim manager late last month but hopes Sunday's Premier League fixture against Watford will mark a turning point in what has been a woeful season so far.

Everton, who have lost five straight in all competitions, have won just twice in their opening 10 league games to drop into the relegation zone in 18th spot, while Thursday's 3-0 loss to Olympique Lyon saw them eliminated from the Europa League.

Unsworth, who took over from Ronald Koeman last month, is hopeful of getting the job on a permanent basis but the 44-year-old knows Everton have to start winning if he is to have any chance of being named manager.

"Watford is a huge game for me and the players as well," Unsworth told reporters. "When you're not winning games, you do concede sloppy goals and have a little bit of bad fortune.

"So the mentality must be strong and we must have the courage to be strong if we go a goal behind, the courage to stick together.

"Confidence is a great word in football and you only get that from winning."

(Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)