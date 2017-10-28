Bebou strikes twice as Hanover stun crisis-hit Dortmund

BERLIN: Hannover 96 forward Ihlas Bebou struck twice on Saturday to hand them a 4-2 victory over Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund, who remain without a win in their last three league matches.

The 23-year-old Togo international twice out-sprinted the Dortmund defence and left the Ruhr valley club on 20 points, as many as second-placed Bayern Munich, who only need a draw against RB Leipzig later on Saturday to take over top spot.

Jonathas sent goalkeeper Roman Buerki the wrong way with his 20th-minute penalty to put the hosts ahead but Dan-Axel Zagadou fired in after Hannover failed to clear the ball seven minutes later.

Instead of adding another, Dortmund saw unmarked Andriy Yarmolenko fire over the bar from three metres in what was a golden opportunity.

It was Hannover who struck again with Bebou completing a textbook break in the 40th minute but Ukrainian Yarmolenko made amends for his miss early in the second half to draw Dortmund level once more.

Their joy was short-lived, however, with Zagadou given his marching orders with a straight red for a last-man foul and Hannover's Felix Klaus sensationally curling in the resulting free kick.

Another counter-attack from Bebou earned them their fourth goal and handed the hosts the three points that lifted them to fourth in the table on 18.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Christian Radnedge)