Bedene eyes Slovenia switch to pursue Olympic dream

REUTERS: Aljaz Bedene is contemplating a switch of allegiance back to his birth nation Slovenia to compete at the Olympics, the 27-year-old Briton said after beating American Ryan Harrison in the French Open first round on Monday.

According to International Tennis Federation (ITF) rules, Bedene cannot represent Britain at the Olympics as he previously played for Slovenia in the Davis Cup from 2010-12 before gaining British citizenship in 2015.

"That (Olympics) is a dream for every athlete," Bedene was quoted as saying by British media.

"At the moment, I'm representing Great Britain but I do want to play at the Olympic Games.

"I don't know what the rules are, really. I haven't checked. I guess that means playing for the Davis Cup for them (Slovenia) as well."

Bedene, who beat Harrison 6-4 6-0 3-6 6-1, faces Czech Jiri Vesely in the second round on Wednesday.

