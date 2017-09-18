Belgian champions Anderlecht fire coach after slow start

Belgian champions Anderlecht fired their Swiss coach Rene Weiler on Monday after their poor start to the new season continued at the weekend.

BRUSSELS: Belgian champions Anderlecht fired their Swiss coach Rene Weiler on Monday after their poor start to the new season continued at the weekend.

Weiler's sacking was announced two days after supporters had protested outside the stadium demanding his removal following the side's 2-2 draw at lowly Kortrijk on Saturday.

Anderlecht have won just twice in their opening seven league matches and were easily beaten 3-0 last week when they began their Champions League campaign away at Bayern Munich.

"Rene Weiler won the 34th title for the club, reached the quarter-final of the Europa League, qualified Anderlecht to the group phase of the Champions League and stimulate the progression of young talents like Youri Tielemans and Leander Dendoncker," the club said in a statement.

"The club thanks Rene Weiler for his work, his achievements and his professionalism."

His trio of assistants - Thomas Binggeli, Nicolas Frutos and David Sesa – will take over temporarily, the club added.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Anderlecht, already nine points behind leaders Club Brugge, play Westerlo in the Belgian Cup on Wednesday and then Waasland-Beveren in the league on Saturday before they host Celtic in the Champions League on Sept. 27.

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson, editing by Sudipto Ganguly; mark.gleeson@thomsonreuters.com; +27828257807; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: mark.gleeson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)