Belgian champions Anderlecht name Vanhaezebrouck as coach

BRUSSELS: Belgian champions Anderlecht named Hein Vanhaezebrouck as coach on Tuesday on a two-year contract, the club said.

The appointment of the 53-year-old ended speculation after he quit as coach of Ghent last week, days after Anderlecht fired Swiss Rene Weiler.

Anderlecht have struggled at the start of the new season and lie seventh in the standings after nine games, nine points behind the leaders.

In the Champions League they were beaten 3-0 away at Bayern Munich and 3-0 at home by Celtic in their opening two Group B matches.

Vanhaezebrouck took Ghent to a first Belgian title in 2015 and six months later they became only the second Belgian club to reach the Champions League knockout stages after finishing second in their group.

His first game in charge is away at Mechelen on Oct. 13 before a home game against Paris St Germain in the Champions League.

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson,; Editing by Ed Osmond)