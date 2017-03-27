Belgium hit by new injury concerns ahead of Russia friendly
Goalkeeper Thibault Courtois and midfielder Marouane Fellaini have both been added to an already extensive injury list for Belgium as they head to Russia for a friendly in Sochi on Tuesday.
- Posted 27 Mar 2017 04:55
A hip injury keeps the Chelsea goalkeeper out of the trip while Fellaini is struggling with a toe complaint, the Belgian football association said on Sunday.
Defender Laurent Ciman will also sit out the trip with a knee injury.
The trio join sidelined Kevin de Bruyne, Eden Hazard and defender Thomas Meunier, who were ruled out of Saturday’s World Cup qualifier against Greece where Belgium needed a late equaliser to salvage a 1-1 draw and keep intact their unbeaten record, and top place, in Group H.
(Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Clare Fallon)
- Reuters