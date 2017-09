related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Belgium qualified for next year's World Cup with two games to spare when they won 2-1 away to Greece on Sunday.

Romelu Lukaku headed the winner in the 74th minute to give Belgium an unassailable eight-point lead over Bosnia at the top of Group H.

(Writing by Brian Homewood; editing by Ken Ferris)