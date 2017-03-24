Belgium's Meunier joins Hazard on sidelines

BRUSSELS: Defender Thomas Meunier has become the second Belgium player to pull out of Saturday’s World Cup qualifier against Greece and midfielder Kevin de Bruyne is doubtful for the Group H match in Brussels.

An ankle injury has ruled out Paris St Germain's Meunier while De Bruyne is struggling with a hamstring problem, coach Roberto Martinez said on Friday.

“Kevin felt something with his hamstring at the end of the training on Thursday and could not train today. If he does not feel 100 percent fit tomorrow he won’t play.”

Belgium forward Eden Hazard pulled out on Monday, leaving Martinez to challenge his the team to cope without the Chelsea player's talismanic influence.

“It will be a test against Greece to see how we patch up the absence of Eden,” Martinez told a news conference.

Belgium top the group standings after winning their opening four matches, two points ahead of Greece.

