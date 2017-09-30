Bellew vows to end Haye's career in December 17 rematch

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

British heavyweight Tony Bellew has vowed to end the boxing career of former WBA world champion David Haye in their December rematch in London.

The pair will meet on Dec. 17 at the O2, the same arena where Bellew beat Haye in March.

"I'll be victorious and end Haye's career. Another loss to me closes the curtain on the Hayemaker," former WBC cruiserweight world champion Bellew told the BBC after the date was confirmed.

Haye, 36, was fined 25,000 pounds (US$32,000) for his conduct in the build-up to the previous fight, with intense news conferences and heated trash-talk between the big men.

Bellew stopped Haye, who had suffered an Achilles tendon injury, in the 11th round of their first fight.

"Bellew somehow won the lottery in our first fight, but believe me, he won't win the lottery twice," declared Haye on Friday.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Toby Davis)