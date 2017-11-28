Benevento extend record-breaking losing streak with Atalanta loss

MILAN: Benevento extended their record-breaking losing streak when they lost 1-0 at Atalanta in Serie A on Monday to remain without a point after 14 games of the season.

Bryan Cristante scored in the 75th minute with a shot from the edge of the penalty area to leave the top-flight debutants firmly rooted to the bottom of the table.

Benevento's start is the worst ever in the top five European leagues including England, Spain, Germany and France.

The previous record of 12 defeats at the start of the season was set by Manchester United in 1930-31.

Atalanta are 10th with 19 points.



