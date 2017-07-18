Berger's nephew Auer to test with Force India

Austrian Lucas Auer, the nephew of retired racer Gerhard Berger, will make his Formula One test debut with Force India in Hungary in August, the Mercedes-powered team said on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old Mercedes driver is second in the German Touring Car (DTM) championship driving a car in the pink colours of Austria's Best Water Technology (BWT), a prominent sponsor of Force India.

"Really exciting news - the most beautiful moment of my life. For me, it's a childhood dream come true to drive an F1 car for the first time," Auer said in a team statement.

Berger competed in 210 grands prix between 1984 and 1997, winning 10 times with Benetton, Ferrari and McLaren.

Russian Formula Three driver Nikita Mazepin, who tested with Force India at Silverstone last year, will also get another outing at the in-season test that follows the July 30 Hungarian Grand Prix.

