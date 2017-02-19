Channel NewsAsia

Bielsa to coach Lille next season - club

Former Argentina coach Marcelo Bielsa will manage Lille next season after both parties reached an agreement on a two-year contract from the 2017-18 season, the French Ligue 1 club said on Sunday.

FILE PHOTO - Olympique Marseille coach Marcelo Bielsa reacts during their French Ligue 1 soccer match soccer match against Lille at Pierre Mauroy stadium in Villeneuve d'Ascq near Lille, France, May 16, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/File Photo Picture Supplied by Action Images

Bielsa, who had a one-year spell in the French league when he coached Olympique de Marseille in 2014-15, will replace Franck Passi.

Passi was named this month as the replacement for interim coach Patrick Collot.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ed Osmond)

- Reuters