Bielsa to coach Lille next season - club

PARIS: Former Argentina coach Marcelo Bielsa will manage Lille next season after both parties reached an agreement on a two-year contract from the 2017-18 season, the French Ligue 1 club said on Sunday.

Bielsa, who had a one-year spell in the French league when he coached Olympique de Marseille in 2014-15, will replace Franck Passi.

Passi was named this month as the replacement for interim coach Patrick Collot.

