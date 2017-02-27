Bilic confident West Ham can repeat cup win over Chelsea

REUTERS: West Ham United's recent form has given manager Slaven Bilic belief that his side can repeat their October League Cup victory over Chelsea when the London rivals meet in the Premier League at the London Stadium next Monday.

West Ham have lost just once in their last six league games but will be the underdogs when they come up against a formidable Chelsea side that appear on course for the title with a 10-point lead at the top of the standings.

"Hopefully we are going to do the same (as the 2-1 League Cup win). They are doing fantastic, they are winning and they are everything," Bilic, whose side sit ninth in the table, told the club's website.

"They are solid and up front they have that unbelievable pace, strength and quality that is hard to stop. But we are a good team now, and we have been really good for a period of seven or eight games," the Croatian added.

"We are good physically, we are good mentally, we are good on the ball, we are good in transition, and that is why there is always belief."

(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru)