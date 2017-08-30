Billionaire calls for ARU chairman to resign over Force axing

Billionaire Andrew Forrest called on Australian Rugby Union Chairman Cameron Clyne to resign on Wednesday over what he described as the unjust decision to axe the Western Force from Super Rugby.

SYDNEY: Billionaire Andrew Forrest called on Australian Rugby Union Chairman Cameron Clyne to resign on Wednesday over what he described as the unjust decision to axe the Western Force from Super Rugby.

Flanked by Force players at a news conference in Perth, the Western Australian mining magnate rejected the ARU's assertion that his offer to invest up to AUS$50 million (30.89 million pounds) in rugby had come "too late" to save the franchise.

"It is not too late, I'm in business, global business, I know what too late looks like, I know what 11th hour looks like and I certainly know what bullies look like," he said.

"I'm saying this is not too late. This wonderful team behind me, the supporters in this state and everyone who believes in a fair go in Australia says it's not too late."

Rugby Western Australia have appealed the decision to axe the Force at the Supreme Court of New South Wales, which is expected to hand down a ruling next week.

ARU chief executive Bill Pulver said on Tuesday that the process was already too far down the line when Forrest offered his support to the Force at the end of the Super Rugby season.

The ARU made a commitment to governing body SANZAAR in April to reduce Australia's five Super Rugby teams to four for next season and said they had settled on the Force over the Melbourne Rebels after an exhaustive analysis.

Forrest said he had seen papers that indicated the ARU had been advised back in February that the Force alone presented no legal risk to axe, advice he thought indicated the ensuing process had been a complete charade.

"Had I known that the injustice of the decision to cut the Western Force was made in February, then I would have stepped in then," Forrest said.

"I ask the ARU to never say again I stepped in late, had I known what the chairman knew, I would have stepped in back in February.

"I do not blame Mr. Bill Pulver, who I respect as a frank and honest servant of the board, but I do hold the chairman accountable and call on him to resign."

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Peter Rutherford)