Blackburn sack Coyle as manager

LONDON: Blackburn Rovers sacked their manager Owen Coyle on Tuesday, two days after the team's 2-1 FA Cup defeat by Manchester United, the club said.

"Blackburn Rovers wish to announce that manager Owen Coyle has left his role at Ewood Park by mutual agreement," it said.

Rovers have been caught in a spiral of decline since winning the Premier League in 1995 and are currently second from bottom of the Championship, in danger of relegation to English football's third tier for the first time since 1980.

Blackburn's problems have not been confined to the pitch, with supporters regularly protesting against the owners, Indian company Venky's, which bought the club in 2010.

Coyle is the 10th manager to be sacked in the 24-team Championship since the start of the season.

