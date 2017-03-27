Blind sacked as Netherlands coach - FA statement

AMSTERDAM: Netherlands coach Danny Blind was sacked on Sunday, less than 24 hours after a 2-0 defeat in Bulgaria left the team floundering in fourth place in World Cup qualifying Group A.

The Dutch FA (KNVB) announced the decision in a statement after Blind had been called in for crisis talks.

The 55-year-old questioned his future after Saturday’s loss in Sofia left the Dutch six points off the pace at the halfway stage of the qualifying campaign for the 2018 finals in Russia.

The national team has been in the doldrums since missing out on the 2016 European Championship in a dramatic fall from grace two years after finishing third at the World Cup in Brazil.

