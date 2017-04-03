Boat Race: Oxford-Cambridge event to go ahead after WWII bomb removed

LONDON: The annual Oxford-Cambridge Boat Race will go ahead on Sunday after an unexploded World War II bomb was safely removed from near the course on London's River Thames.

Police were called on Saturday after a member of the public spotted the device near Putney Bridge, yards from where the historic event will get under way.





A British police officer holding an item of unexploded ordinance that was recovered from the River Thames near Putney Bridge. (AFP Photo)

Marine experts examined the submerged bomb and it was removed by specialist officers, Scotland Yard police said.

Chief Inspector Tracy Stephenson said: "I'm very happy to update that the ordnance has now been safely removed and the race will be going ahead as planned.

"We have been working very closely with the organisers of the boat race to plan this event, which is eagerly awaited by spectators and supporters alike."

Thousands of people are expected to line the banks of the Thames to watch the 163rd edition of the race between the two universities.

A spokeswoman for the event said the race was only ever called off during World War I and II.