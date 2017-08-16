Boateng leaving Las Palmas for personal reasons

Kevin-Prince Boateng has agreed with Las Palmas to terminate his contract, the club announced Wednesday.

The Ghanaian midfielder, 30, renewed his contract in May until 2020 but wanted to leave for "personal reasons."

"The player's irreversible personal situation has led to his departure. Boateng will continue his career in a location which permits him to be closer to his family," a Las Palmas statement said.

Boateng, who revived his career with the Canary Island club after joining them from AC Milan in 2016, will give a press conference later on Wednesday alongside club president Miguel Angel Ramirez.

